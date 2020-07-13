West side of Veyo evacuated due to wildfire

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah fire crews are responding to fire near Veyo Monday evening. Veyo lies along State Route 18 about 20 miles north of St. George.

State fire officials say the fire, dubbed the Veyo West Fire, is about 50 acres and threatening the west side of the community. Evacuation for the westside of town and Brookside.

Firefighters are battling the fire amid hot, dry conditions ripe for flames to spread quickly. State officials describe the situation as “very active fire behavior with a strong resistance to suppression efforts.”

Officials say additional air and ground resources have been requested to fight the fire.

SR-18 is closed at mile marker 20 due to the fire. Secondary roads west of SR-18 and north of Gunlock Road are also closed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.