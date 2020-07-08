Weber firefighters head to Colorado to battle wildfire

WEBER COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Utah firefighters are headed to Colorado Wednesday to battle a fast-moving wildfire that has already burned more than 1,000 acres.

Weber Fire District’s E464 left to help Colorado agencies with the Streeter Fire burning in Meeker, Colo.

Colorado authorities report fire suppression efforts are being hampered by red flag conditions, wind and tough terrain.

The fire has burned multiple power line poles and threatened structures and nearby ranches. ⁣