WATCH: Timelapse of chipping operations; Mt. Olympus trail open, Neffs Canyon remains closed

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – While the Neffs Canyon trail remains closed, fall foliage seekers will be pleased to read that the Mt. Olympus trail is open.

A tweet by Utah Fire Info, a joint-department social media account, says the closure area has been reduced.

Those looking to see the changing colors can find a detailed map provided by Utah Fire Info below:

In a follow-up tweet, a video of the chipping operations conducted at the debris basin off of the Neffs Canyon trailhead offers a unique look at the different efforts being made to manage the fire.

ABC4 readers can watch that video in the link below:

Unified Fire and assisting crews first responded to the fire on Tuesday, September 22. The fire was originally reported just after midnight and was small by all accounts. However, the location of the fire, about 1.5 miles up the canyon – just above Olympus Cove – has made efforts to contain the blaze a challenge.

ABC4 has followed the fire and its containment efforts from the beginning and will continue to update this story as it develops.