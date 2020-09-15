UPDATE: East Fork Fire and Center Creek Trail Fire, virtual meeting tonight

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two wildfires, the East Fork Fire and Center Creek Fire, are burning in Duchesne County. The teams fighting the fires have issued an update and the announcement of a virtual town meeting to update residents on what has happened.

ABC4 News spoke with Brian Lawatch, The Great Basin Team 7 Public Information Officer. He said the meeting tonight will cover “Our operations, the sections, the burnout operations, and the road closures affecting travel and hunting.”

He also explained the fires surged with the wind, hot temperatures, and the lack of humidity. He said some of the smoke along the Wasatch Front is from their back burning operations to stop the fires.

Here are the current stats of the two fires:

The East Fork Fire

Size: 47, 843 acres

Containment: 22%

Start Date: August 21

Cause: Natural – Lightning

Center Creek Trail Fire

Size: 1,153

Containment 0%

Start date: August 25

Cause Natural – Lightning

The press release says: “Burning operations should be completed by this evening on the south fire perimeter west of Bear Hollow Road to Mountain Sheep Pass. The north/northeast fire perimeter is expected to be active again today along Brown Duck Creek.

The public is asked to respect road closures, and flying is not permitted in the area so air operations can continue.

The virtual meeting will be held Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at 7 p.m. You can watch it on the Ashley National Forest Facebook page, or on Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/y4bu8ofc and right here on ABC4.com