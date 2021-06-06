Turner Park fire grows overnight, crews continue to tackle flames

GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Multiple agencies are tackling a fire out of Grand County.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the lighting caused fire is approximately 19 acres in size and is located in Grand County north of I-70.

The fire now deemed as the Turner Park Fire, is burning in a very remote & inaccessible terrain. Smoke is also visible from I-70.

Firefighters tell ABC4, forward progression was stopped last night, and high winds are expected to continue in the area. Smoke jumpers and helitack crew members will continue to secure the fire perimeter today in coordination with air support.

There are no threats at this time and the cause is under investigation.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.