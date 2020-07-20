Summit County issues fire restriction order

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – According to Summit County officials effective 12:01 a.m.on July 20, 2020, the State Forester has prohibited the use of fireworks in all unincorporated areas of Summit County on any private or public land.

The announcement was made due to the current forecasted weather conditions.

According to the order it is prohibited to discharge or use any type of firework.

See the order from Summit County below: