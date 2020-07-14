State seeing increase in human-caused wildfires

SANDY, Utah (ABC4News)— Much of the state is in a Red Flag Warning Tuesday which is prompting a reminder from the State Fire Marshall. Officials say this wildfire season, we have seen an uptick in human-caused fires.

“Extremely dry and very hot temperatures we just need everyone to be very cautious,” State Fire Marshall Cory Porter said.

Six wildfires burning across the state. The largest is the Veyo West Fire in southern Utah. Four out of the five wildfires already put out were human-caused.

Officials urge people to take the necessary steps to stay safe.

“Anything that can create a spark or an ember anyone that smokes needs to make sure proper discharge and extinguish of any cigarette and smoking materials we need people to be mindful,” Porter said.

Also, be mindful while out recreating.

“If you are out camping you need to take those extra precautions have a bucket of water and have a shovel if its too hot to touch it then you cant leave that camp site,” Porter said.

Fireworks another major concern for officials as we approach Pioneer Day.