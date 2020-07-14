State officials seek three teenagers suspected of starting southern Utah wildfire with fireworks

WASHINGTON COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Utah fire officials revealed the cause of a wildfire burning in the southwest portion of the state, and they are looking for suspects.

Investigators on the Turkey Farm Road Fire are asking the public for help identifying the individuals responsible for starting the fire with fireworks. The suspects are believed to be three teenage boys seen driving in a white sedan on Cottonwood Rd. around 9 p.m. on Monday, July 13.

The Turkey Farm Road fire north of St. George in the Red Cliffs Desert Reserve was reported just after 9 p.m. Monday. Fire officials said fireworks are “never allowed at anytime of the year in the area where the fire was ignited.”

The flames threatened a few structures and burned actively throughout the night. So far, the fire has burned more than 1,600 acres and remains 0% contained Tuesday afternoon.

If you have any information related to this fire, you’re asked to call 435-704-4456.