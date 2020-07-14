Some evacuations lifted in Veyo West Fire, Turkey Farm Road Fire reaches 2K acres

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Critical fire danger with high winds during a red flag warning lead to two major wildfires in Washington County that broke out Monday, according to officials.

The Veyo West Fire, located approximately 20 miles northwest of St. George near Veyo, started at approximately 3:00 p.m. and forced evacuations for the west side of Veyo and Brookside.

Portions of S.R. 18 and secondary roads near Gunlock Road were shut down and did not reopen until about 2 a.m. when evacuations were lifted for Brookside and some portions of west Veyo.

As of 10 p.m., the fire stands at 1100 acres and is 0% contained.

The Turkey Farm Road fire north of St. George in the Red Cliffs Desert Reserve was reported just after 9 p.m. Monday.

The flames threatened a few structures and burned actively throughout the night. As of 7:00 a.m, the fire is estimated at 2000 acres and no structure damaged has been reported.

