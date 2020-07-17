Officials update size, but shifting winds unnerve residents near Big Hollow Fire

WASATCH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – UPDATE 5pm Friday, July 17: Utah fire info reports: Updated acreage on the #BigHollowFire 418 acres 22% contained. The firefighters worked hard today and did a great job of executing the plan and meeting the days objectives. Weather certainly helped.

Some Wasatch County residents were forced from their homes due to a human-caused wildfire burning near Heber City.

Residents on Little Sweden Road had to leave their homes Thursday night around 9:30 but that evacuation order was lifted just a couple hours later.

In less than 24 hours, 500 acres have burned according to Utah wildfire officials and they are expecting that number to go up.

Residents said the worry began, when the wind changed, moving the fire toward the residential area.

“We thought we were fine for a long time everybody told us we were fine and the wind picked up and change and we had a knock on our door to get out,” said Jess Bangerter.

Officials said they will be keeping an eye on the wind to make sure these homes

near Little Sweden Road aren’t at risk. There are more than 90 fire personnel from Wasatch County, Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State lands.

“Try and corral the one portion of this fire that we’re really worried about which is the east side, where we still have those voluntary evacuations in place,” said Mike Eriksson, public information officers.

Investigators confirmed the fire was human-caused.