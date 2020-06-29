Rocky Mountain Power working to restore service for over 120 customers affected by Canal, and Knolls fires

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Rocky Mountain Power crews throughout Utah are working to repair damage caused by the Knolls and Canal fires.

Both fires damaged power line structures west of Utah Lake and southwest of Nephi, near the Leamington and Oak City areas.

At least 90 structures were damaged on transmission and distribution lines and need replacement.

16 crews from various areas of the state are working repairs around the clock to fix the issues.

The supply to Oak City is a priority. Oak City is a municipal power company with about 400 homes. Rocky Mountain Power has a large generator on the way; we hope to restore service temporarily to the community by tonight, pending full repairs on the line, which may take several days.

Currently there are 122 Rocky Mountain Power customers homes’ without service due to the fires.

Rocky Mountain Power’s website has information on wildfire safety and preparedness, as well as general preparations customers can take to prepare for other types of power interruptions.

Fires are burning across the state including the Traverse Fire in Lehi, the Rock Path Fire in Millard County, and the Volcano Fire in southern Utah.