‘Right now is critical’: Firefighters taking advantage of low winds to make progress in wildfire containment

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah firefighters are keeping a close eye on the weather conditions and how it could impact wildfires burning in the state.

The weather has been a mixed bag of conditions ever since Sunday. At one point gusty winds fueled the flames of the Knolls Fire burning in Saratoga Springs, and the Canal Fire burning in Millard County.

“We just have to be prepared for anything. That’s kind of the mantra of wildland fire. You never know what you’re going to get in terms of weather,” said Jason Curry, Spokesperson for Utah Forestry and State Lands.

On Monday afternoon Curry told ABC4 News that the weather conditions were much different than the previous 24 hours.

“Those both ends of the spectrum really do have an huge impact. The fire right now here at the Knolls, over at Traverse, down at Canal, the fire behavior has moderated with this cool air, damp conditions, and we’ll take all of that we can get,” he said.

Curry said Monday is critical. Firefighters are trying to make as much progress as they can before wind gusts pick back up later in the night.

“We’re trying to get as much work done on these fires, trying to wrap things up as much as possible, achieve as much containment as we can so that when winds to materialize we can prepare for it and respond.”