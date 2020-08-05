Richard Mountain Fire forces closure along Green River in Daggett County

VERNAL, Utah (ABC4 News) – State officials ordered an emergency closure along the Green River due to a wildfire burning along the Utah-Wyoming border.

The Bureau of Land Management Vernal Field Office issued temporary closure for the “B” portion of the Green River from the Little Hole boat ramp to the Indian Crossing boat ramp.

Land management officials said the closure is necessary for public safety and resource protection due to the Richard Mountain Fire.

“I want to make sure the people we serve are safe while recreating on public lands while also allowing our fire crews the flexibility to quickly access these areas to protect the valuable resources that exist here. Once the Richard Mountain Fire is contained and the risk has past, everyone here at the BLM Vernal Field Office looks forward to welcoming the public back to their public lands,” said Roger Bankert, Vernal field manager.

The Richard Mountain Fire began at around 2 p.m. on August 3 and has grown to over 6,500 acres. The fire remains 0% contained and is burning in sagebrush, grass, and juniper in both Utah and Wyoming.

Land management officials posted the emergency closure signs at the main entry points to the recreation area and trailheads. Maps of the affected area and other documents associated with this closure are available online at utahfireinfo.gov and https://go.usa.gov/xfdNX.