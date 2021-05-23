Power pole sparks fire in Charleston

WASATCH FRONT, Utah (ABC4) – Firefighters were dispatched to the scene of a fire in Charleston, Saturday.

According to the Wasatch County Fire Department, a small fire was started in Charleston on May 22, by a broken power pole with lines that were entangled in trees around 5:00 p.m.

Officials say after crews arrived on scene, the flames were quickly extinguished.

Courtesy of Wasatch County Fire

Courtesy of Wasatch County Fire

Courtesy of Wasatch County Fire

Firefighters tell ABC4 that as crews doused the fire, Heber Light and Power controlled the power lines for fire crews.

There are no reported injuries as a result of the fire.