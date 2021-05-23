Power pole sparks fire in Charleston

Utah Wildfires

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Wasatch County Fire

WASATCH FRONT, Utah (ABC4) – Firefighters were dispatched to the scene of a fire in Charleston, Saturday.

Get Utah’s latest news sent to your inbox! Click here to subscribe to the free ABC4 daily newsletter.

According to the Wasatch County Fire Department, a small fire was started in Charleston on May 22, by a broken power pole with lines that were entangled in trees around 5:00 p.m.

Officials say after crews arrived on scene, the flames were quickly extinguished.

  • Courtesy of Wasatch County Fire
  • Courtesy of Wasatch County Fire
  • Courtesy of Wasatch County Fire

Firefighters tell ABC4 that as crews doused the fire, Heber Light and Power controlled the power lines for fire crews.

There are no reported injuries as a result of the fire.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

Good Morning Utah

More Good Morning Utah