Park City issues open fire and firework ban

People purchase fireworks on Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Dublin, Calif. For many Americans, the Fourth of July won’t be about big festivities but setting off fireworks themselves. Hundreds of cities and towns have canceled shows Saturday because of the coronavirus pandemic, and sales of consumer fireworks are booming; though officials are concerned about fires […]

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Effective immediately and until further notice, fireworks, explosive devices, and open fires are prohibited within Park City limits.

Dave Thacker, Park City Chief Building Official/Fire Code Official said residential BBQ’s and briquettes are the only exceptions.

Thacker enacted a ban on all open fires, sources of ignition, and fireworks due to the current hot temperatures, high winds, low humidity, and dry vegetation. All of which significantly increase the risk of wildfire and directly threaten the safety of our community, Thacker adds.

The order will stay in place until rescinded. Violations of the restrictions may result in fines and cost recovery of fire-fighting expenses for negligently started fires.

“Over the past several weeks we have been monitoring these conditions and have determined the need to enact an Open Flame and Fireworks ban throughout the City,” said Thacker, “This ban aligns with the Summit County Fire Warden’s Open Fire and Fireworks ban issued on July 20, 2020.”