SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) - The off-season has come way too soon for the Jazz, who are still dealing with the heartbreak of blowing a 25-point lead in Game 6 Friday night to the Los Angeles Clippers.

"I'm still in shock," said Donovan Mitchell. "Don't want to go home, still not mentally ready for this to be over. Worked so damn hard for us to be here, for it to happen like this, for all of us it's devastating."