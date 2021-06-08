New wildfire breaks out in Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews are investigating a new wildfire in Carbon County.

Officials say the fire, dubbed the “Bear Fire,” is located near Price Canyon off of Highway 6 near mile marker 228.

New Start: The #BearFire is located in Carbon Co. near Price Canyon off of Hwy 6 near mm 228. The fire is estimated at 60 acres & growing rapidly. No threats, the cause is under investigation. Crews had to disengage due to fire behavior, air resources are in route. #ffslkw pic.twitter.com/p7t3pEfHox — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) June 8, 2021

The fire, estimated to be 60 acres in size, is “growing rapidly,” but is not threatening at this time, officials said.

Emergency crews were forced to disengage from the wildfire due to the fire’s “behavior.”

Air resources have been dispatched to handle the fire.