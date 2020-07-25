New Washington County fire, lightening caused

Wildfires 2020

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Utah fire info

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Multiple resources began responding to a new fire burning in Washington County on Friday evening.

It’s being called the Sandy Fire, located Northwest of Toquerville.

According to Utah Fire Info, the fire is currently estimated at about 30-40 acres.

Crews say the fire was lightening-caused.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story