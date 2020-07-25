New Washington County fire, lightening caused

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Multiple resources began responding to a new fire burning in Washington County on Friday evening.

It’s being called the Sandy Fire, located Northwest of Toquerville.

According to Utah Fire Info, the fire is currently estimated at about 30-40 acres.

Crews say the fire was lightening-caused.