New lightning-caused wildfire breaks out in Millard County

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews are responding to a wildfire in Millard County.

The fire, determined to be caused by lightning, is burning six miles southeast of Kanosh.

Wildfire officials are referring to the fire as the “Monk Springs Fire.”

This photo shows the fire producing heavy, white smoke.

Courtesy: @UtahWildfire

Fortunately, Utah wildfire officials say the fire is not threatening any structures at this time.

Both air and ground resources are on scene battling the flames. An estimated size of the fire was not yet given.

No further information about the fire has been released. ABC4 will update this story as it develops.