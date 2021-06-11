UPDATE: Millard County tractor fire 100% contained, SR-132 reopened

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Officials say the tractor fire in Millard County is now 100% contained.

The final size of the fire was two acres, according to wildfire authorities.

The #TractorFire is 100% contained, final size 2 acres. SR-132 is open again. #ffslkw — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) June 11, 2021

State Route 132 has since been reopened to drivers.

ORIGINAL STORY: New fire start causes temporary road closures in Millard County

FRIDAY 6/11/21 4:49 p.m.

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Roads have been temporarily shut down after a new fire started in Millard County Friday.

Fire crews quickly caught a tractor fire burning in Millard County Friday along SR-132 at milepost 1, officials say.

According to authorities on the scene, the one-acre fire is currently being mopped up by crews.

New Start: Resources quickly caught & are now mopping up the 1-acre #TractorFire in Millard Co. along SR-132 at mm 1. SR-132 is temporarily closed both directions for firefighter safety, a shuttle is being used to allow some traffic through. No threats, human-caused. #ffslkw — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) June 11, 2021

SR-132 is temporarily closed in both directions for firefighter safety, with a shuttle being used to allow some traffic through, fire officials say.

Authorities believe the fire was human-caused and say there are no threats at this time.