UPDATE: Millard County tractor fire 100% contained, SR-132 reopened

Utah Wildfires

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Officials say the tractor fire in Millard County is now 100% contained.

The final size of the fire was two acres, according to wildfire authorities.

State Route 132 has since been reopened to drivers.

ORIGINAL STORY: New fire start causes temporary road closures in Millard County

FRIDAY 6/11/21 4:49 p.m.

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Roads have been temporarily shut down after a new fire started in Millard County Friday.

Get Utah’s latest news sent to your inbox! Click here to subscribe to the free ABC4 daily newsletter.

Fire crews quickly caught a tractor fire burning in Millard County Friday along SR-132 at milepost 1, officials say.

According to authorities on the scene, the one-acre fire is currently being mopped up by crews.

SR-132 is temporarily closed in both directions for firefighter safety, with a shuttle being used to allow some traffic through, fire officials say.

Authorities believe the fire was human-caused and say there are no threats at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files