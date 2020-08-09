New fire near Fruitland damages 2 structures, others threatened

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- A new fire has started in Utah, this time near Fruitland, according to Utah Fire Info.

Resources are responding to the #FruitlandChurchFire located in Duchesne County near Fruitland, south of Hwy 40.

The fire is estimated at 30 acres and growing rapidly. So far, two Structures have been damaged and others are currently threatened.

Evacuations have not yet been ordered. An updated will be provided once additional information is released.