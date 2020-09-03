New fire burning on 2013 burn scar in San Juan County

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) — The United States Department of Agriculture is reporting a new fire burning in San Juan County.

Crews are calling the fire the Lackey Fan Fire. Officials say it started September 2, 2020, around 2 p.m. The fire is currently 15% contained and has burned an estimated 55 acres.

It is currently burning in the old Lackey Fan fire scar from 2013, located approximately 4.5 miles northwest of the town of La Sal.

Crews say there is one Type-1 helicopter with two single-engine air tankers ordered for Thursday. A Type 2-IA crew has also been ordered.

Road access is limited at this time. There are no structures threatened, and no road closures or evacuation orders are in place.