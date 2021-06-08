Evacuations underway for East Canyon Fire in Morgan County

MORGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A new fire has started, prompting evacuations near East Canyon.

Utah Fire Info says the East Canyon Fire is located along Highway 66 outside of East Canyon State Park, just north of the East Canyon Reservoir. Evacuations are taking place on the south side of Highway 66 and 10 homes have been evacuated as of 2:15 p.m.

Evacuations on the south side of highway 66 are under way for the #EastCanyonFire. The winds have shifted & are now pushing up the canyon. #kmyffsl — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) June 8, 2021

“The winds have shifted [and] are now pushing up the canyon,” Utah Fire Info says.

As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, several ground and air resources are responding to the fire. The below map shows roughly where the East Canyon Fire has been reported.

“The winds are pushing the fire East,” Utah Fire Info reports. “Powerlines [and] scattered ranch homes are threatened.”

The East Canyon Fire was estimated to have spanned to 50 acres and is “growing rapidly.” As of 2:13 p.m. Tuesday, the fire has reached 100 acres.

The #EastCanyonFire is now est. 100 acres. 10 homes have been evacuated. This fire is exhibiting August-like fire behavior. #kmyffsl pic.twitter.com/LGOWBtQwXs — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) June 8, 2021

The Utah Department of Transportation reports S.R. 66 is currently closed due to the wildfire. Motorists will be turned around at the marina.

🚨S.R. 66 is currently CLOSED due to a wild fire 🔥near East Canyon. Drivers will be turned around at the marina. pic.twitter.com/UIkyWiXIGR — UDOT Region One (@UDOTRegionOne) June 8, 2021

Crews in southern Utah are already battling the Mammoth Fire, which has reached 709 acres with 0% containment as of Tuesday morning. Located about one mile south of Mammoth, the blaze has prompted evacuations in the Mammoth Creek Village.