MUST-SEE: Crews battle dramatic fire in Sanpete County

SANPETE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Firefighters are battling flames near Sanpete County as wildfire season continues.

On May 20, the Gunnison Valley Fire Department and other local agencies attempt to tackle the estimated 50-60 acres wide #LoneCedarFire.

According to Utah Wildfire, the flames are now 25 acres wide and about 90% contained as of Saturday night.

“A Red Flag Warning remains in effect. Federal and local resources will remain on scene with the anticipation of gusty & erratic winds expected,” they add.

Officials say the fire is located in Sanpete County, about five miles west of Gunnison.

The cause of the fire currently remains unknown and there are no reported injuries as a result of the fire.

ABC4 will update as more develops.