Mandatory evacuations ordered near Pack Creek Fire as flames breach Geyser Pass

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office has issued a mandatory evacuation for all private property around the east side of Geyser Pass due to flames breaching the road from the Pack Creek Fire Sunday evening.

According to authorities, this includes anyone from Blue Lake down through Dark Canyon area.

“For the safety of all citizens, we ask that you evacuate at this time while it is safe to do so,” San Juan County Sheriff stated in a release. “Failure to evacuate at this time is at your own risk and your safety cannot be guaranteed.”