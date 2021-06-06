Mammoth fire continues to burn in Southern Utah

SOUTHERN UTAH (ABC4) – Fire continues to burn through Ponderosa pine and Douglas Fir, near Southern Utah Sunday.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the fire sparked on June 5 around 11:55 a.m., within the jurisdiction of the Dixie National Forest.

The inferno now deemed as the Mammoth fire, is currently burning on 556 acres of land and is threatening structures.

The second part of the day was spent in Mammoth Creek which is near Panguitch lake. We evacuated Approximately 280 homes after a Forest fire started. I witnessed numerous firefighters save numerous homes. God bless our firefighters and first responders!! pic.twitter.com/QrpoBXeO5U — Danny Perkins (@sheriffdperkins) June 6, 2021

Officials say most of Southern Utah is experiencing red flag conditions with wind gusts of 35 mph which makes containing the fire difficult.

“Fire managers continue to monitor structures in the immediate vicinity and are continuing to protect the utility corridor,” they add.

No loss of homes in Mammoth creek due to the forest fire as of yet. The forest service is doing everything they can to protect homes in this area. We are so lucky to have these kind of resources and men and women that are working so hard. pic.twitter.com/BsDDuYLmmI — Danny Perkins (@sheriffdperkins) June 6, 2021

According to officials, since the eruption, the Mammoth Creek Village has been evacuated and fire managers are requesting the public’s assistance by avoiding the area to allow fire resources to access the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.