Lightning-caused fire reaches thousands of acres near Utah-Arizona border

KANAB, Utah (ABC4 News) Utah firefighters have joined in the battle against a fire along the Utah-Arizona border Thursday.
State fire officials said the Pine Hollow Fire is 2,771 acres and burning 20 miles east of Kanab near Highway 89.
Visitors to the Stateline campground were evacuated on Wednesday.
Fire managers are asking the public to avoid travel on House Rock Valley Road in the area.
