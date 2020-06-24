It’s firework season, are you prepared?

Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah’s wildfire season is well underway. Over the weekend Utah Fire Info reported 26 new wildfires, most of them human-caused. We are also weeks away from the 4th of July which means fireworks season.

Fireworks are officially legal to purchase in Utah from June 24 to July 25.

Today's the first day you can buy fireworks – as you make your 4th of July plans, we've got information and tips to help make sure that if you celebrate with fireworks, you celebrate safely: https://t.co/GbCpFogMTx pic.twitter.com/a8xM9Xchvr — Utah Public Safety (@UtahDPS) June 24, 2020

According to the National Fire Protection Association, fireworks started an estimated 19,500 fires in 2018, including 1,900 structure fires, 500 vehicle fires, and 17,100 outside and other fires. These fires caused five deaths, 46 civilian injuries, and $105 million in direct property damage.

The Utah Department of Public Safety, UDPS is advising Utahns to be especially cautious with fireworks when the fire danger is elevated and fires spread quickly and burn more intensely during spring and during summer drought periods.

The DPS stated “The reality is, all fireworks have the potential to cause a wildfire. While exploding and airborne fireworks are the most hazardous, even sparklers, fountains and smoke bombs can cause an ignition.”

Usually, public firework shows are the safest way to go, but this year many of Utah’s public displays have been canceled due to COVID-19.

UDPS recommends using these tips if you plan on using any kind of fireworks:

Know the daily fire danger

Obtain the proper permits

Choose a safe area free of flammable materials

Make certain fireworks are completely out and cold before leaving

Have water and tools nearby

UDPS releases the following tips to help Utahns practice safe firework tips.