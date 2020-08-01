Hikers, campers asked to leave area after fire ignites near Mirror Lake Highway

SUMMIT COUNTY (ABC4 News) -Air and ground resources were dispatched to a fire burning in the Heber-Kama Ranger District Friday evening.

The fire dubbed the Upper Provo Fire is located on the east side of Mirror Lake Highway in the Murdock Basin area.

State fire officials said the fire is estimated around 30 to 40 acres.

Hikers and campers in the area have been asked to leave the area as a precautionary measure and to allow the fire suppression equipment and crews access to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.