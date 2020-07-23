High number of wildfires leads to concerns about fireworks during Pioneer Day week

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Wednesday begins the three-day period during Pioneer Day week when Utahns can legally light fireworks in certain parts of the state. But with an unusually high number of fire activity this season coupled with hot and dry conditions, fire officials are urging the public to be extra cautious with fire use.

According to Jason Curry with the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire, and State Lands, the number of wildfires caused by fireworks so far this year is at about 50, which is anecdotally up from last year.

One of those fireworks-caused blazes is the Traverse Mountain Fire from June 27th. The 467-acre wildfire forced residents in Draper and Lehi to evacuate from their homes overnight. Officials said two teens have been charged for their role in starting the fire that caused approximately $415,000 in damages.

In Washington County, the Turkey Farm Road Fire burned 11,993 acres after strong winds led to its rapid growth. Investigators believe a group of teenagers were illegally shooting fireworks in an area north of St. George. They released photos of a white car, who they believe the teenagers were traveling in.

“Almost every one of our counties has had some fireworks-related fires and a lot of those we don’t even get reported to us. The local municipality will deal with them, sort of independently. But I know we’ve had several that have been very close calls,” said Curry. “We’ve lost four homes and we’ve had many scary situations that has put our firefighters and the public in danger. It’s more than just a fire and it’s more than just a celebration.”

Curry said since April 18th, fire officials have received at least one report of a new wildfire every day. Cumulatively, the state has had 774 total wildfires so far this year. More than 600 were preventable, human-caused blazes, which includes the involvement of fireworks, campfires, target shooting, or malfunctioning vehicles. The cost so far to fight these fires are $20 million and counting.

Experts said there are multiple reasons for the high fire activity this year. One is the weather conditions, which are hot and dry due to the lack of rainfall the past few months.

“The situation right now is our ‘energy release component numbers’ are high and that’s an index we use to measure the volatility of the fuels,” said Curry. “This is always a time when we’re nervous because we know people are going to be using fireworks. We just hope they will use good judgment.”

Another reason could be the increased number of Utahns heading outdoors and recreating due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve seen reports of state parks reaching capacity. More people out and about mean more campfires, more recreation, and of course, more opportunities to start fires,” said Curry.

Firefighters with Unified Fire Authority said if you choose to light fireworks, do so safely.

“Have a bucket of water. We see a huge uptick in dumpster fires and trashcan fires because people don’t soak their used fireworks. They just throw them away, then they smolder and can start a fire, which can sometimes spread to a structure as well,” said Matthew McFarland with UFA.

Fireworks are legal to spark from July 22nd to the 25th for the holiday weekend, but it doesn’t mean you can use them in your neighborhood. To see if you live in a restricted fire area, click here.

If you are caught lighting fireworks in restricted areas, you can face a fine of up to $1,000, be held liable for any fire damage, and have to pay for the cost of fighting the fire.

Utah’s firework laws state that it is illegal to possess or ignite fireworks on state or federally administered lands. If conviction, offenders could be billed for all fire suppression costs, which frequently exceed $50,000 for larger wildfires and face fines up to $100,000.

Fireworks restrictions vary in different areas of the state. For more information on preventing unwanted human-caused wildfires, click here. You can also take the SparkChange pledge to help prevent human-caused wildfires in Utah.