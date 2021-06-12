Green River district implement stage 1 fire restrictions

GREEN RIVER, Utah (ABC4) – Fire authorities state that fire restrictions will go into effect Friday, June 18, on all Bureau of Land Management administered lands in Carbon, Daggett, Duchesne, Emery, and Uintah counties due the ongoing potential for catastrophic wildfires.

According to officials, with the large wildfires displaced in Eastern Utah, and persistent drought conditions coupled with high winds makes it highly likely that any new fires will grow rapidly.

As of June 11, BLM Green River District Manager Lance Porter states that the following acts are prohibited:

No campfires using charcoal, solid fuels, or any ash-producing fuel, EXCEPT in permanently constructed cement or metal fire pits located in agency developed campgrounds and picnic areas. Examples of solid fuels include, but are not limited to wood, charcoal, peat, coal, Hexamine fuel tablets, wood pellets, corn, wheat, rye, and other grains. Fire authorities also say devices fueled by petroleum or liquid petroleum gas with a shut-off valve are approved in all locations if there is at least three feet in diameter that is barren with no flammable vegetation.

2. Smoking except within an enclosed vehicle, covered areas, developed recreation site or while stopped in a cleared area of at least three feet in diameter that is barren with no flammable vegetation.

3. Grinding, cutting, and welding of metal.

4. Operating or using any internal or external combustion engine without a spark arresting device properly installed, maintained and in effective working order as determined by the Society of Automotive Engineers

5. The non-commercial use/discharge of explosives of any kind, incendiary or chemical devices, pyrotechnic devices, exploding targets, pressurized containers or canisters, and binary explosives.

6. The use/discharge of any kind of fireworks as defined by the order.

Fire officials state that anyone who is found violating the order can be subject to fines up to and including $1,000 along with costs associated with fire suppression and post-fire rehabilitation.

Again, this order rescinds all previous orders covering BLM-administered lands in Carbon, Daggett, Duchesne, Emery, and Uintah counties. Officials say the order will remain in effect until it is rescinded.