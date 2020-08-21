Gardner Fire on Pine Valley Mountain in southern Utah determined to be human-caused, investigation ongoing

PINE VALLEY, Utah (ABC4 News) — In the middle of record-breaking heat and extreme fire danger in southwestern Utah, fire crews are continuing to battle the Gardner Fire on Pine Valley Mountain that locals reported at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The fire is mapped at 41 acres and remains 0% contained. Fire managers tell ABC4 News expect progress to be very slow given the steep, rocky, and difficult terrain. The Dixie National Forest is setting records with fire danger levels and drought condition, according to fire officials.

A Type-2 Siller Tanker 95B called an air-crane dipped into Pine Valley Reservoir, which is now off-limits to the public. The helicopter can pick up about 3000 gallons of water in about 30 seconds, according to firefighters, a huge asset to crews battling the blaze in a hard-to-reach area.

Fire managers continue to use ground and aerial resources to suppress this fire, located within 1 to 2 miles of the town of Pine Valley. While no evacuations are currently in place, some portions of Grass Valley and Pine Valley, including the campgrounds, are threatened.

Dozens of campers woke up startled early Wednesday morning to sounds of the swift response.

“We heard the helicopters come right next to our campground and dip down into the water to get buckets,” St. George resident Jodi Dallof said. “I look up and it’s just billows of smoke and you see black flames coming up.”

Jodi and her husband Brad said that within a few hours a “freak storm” came in. Fire managers said some dry lightning and thunder shut down their operations for some time, forcing them to hunker down on the mountain.

“It kinda scared us,” Brad said. “It got pretty loud and really close to where we were camping. We decided after the storm we were going to go home.”

The Dallof’s said that in the past five years, they can’t remember seeing this many fires.

Fire officials confirmed to ABC4 News the blaze is human-caused and under investigation.

“I just really want people to be aware of how serious this is and to be more careful,” Jodi added. “This is our beautiful country that we’re destroying by simple mistakes. When they say be careful, they mean be careful.”

Washington County Fire Warden Adam Heyder estimated that there have been about 120 fires so far this summer in Washington County alone, and 90% of them have been human-caused, from arson to dragging chains and flat tires.

“People have lost their homes, and we’ve lost a lot of critical habitat,” Heyder said.

Heyder said he’s never seen this many people out recreating before in southwestern Utah, and, despite fire restrictions, their crews have cited more people for illegal campfires this summer than they have in the last 10 years combined.

“Go out and have fun, but be safe and give us a break,” Heyder said. “It’s been a long summer already and these human-caused fires are out-of-control.

“We need to get it under control or we’re going to lose a lot of the beauty that we have in this state that we all enjoy,” he added.