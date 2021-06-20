Flatt Fire continues to burn, zero percent contained

GLENDALE, Utah (ABC4) — Fire officials tell ABC4, the Flatt Fire continues to grow slowly and almost 200 firefighters are working to contain it.

According to officials, the fire has grown to more than 10,000 acres and has spread between Cedar City and the town of Enterprise.

“It’s a big fire absolutely, especially where it’s threatening the community and people’s homes are at risk,” shares Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands Spokesman Jason Curry.

According to Curry, activities like starting a campfire, burning something and running equipment that is too hot are risks that may result in a wildfire.

Examples include: the Pack Creek Fire, the Bennion Creek Fire, and the Mile Marker 17 Fire.

“I have been a lifetime outdoor user and recreator and right now I wouldn’t dare have a campfire anywhere in Utah,” Curry adds.

Curry says, since wildfire season has sparked, many community members, even the ones affected by the fires, have been more than willing to assist firefighters as they battle the ongoing flames.

One way all community members are asked to help is by not letting off fireworks until July 2nd, and being vigilant on things that easily spark wildfires like dry grasses, according to Curry.