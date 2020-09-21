First day since April Utah hasn’t reported a new wildfire

Utah (ABC4 News) — According to Utah Fire Info, for the first time since April 17, 2020, the Utah interagency dispatch center reported zero new wildfires Sunday.

According to the Utah Wildfire Dashboard, so far this season there has been a total of 1,321 wildfires started this season burning an estimated total of 278,695 acres.





Out of the 1,321 fires 904 have been human-caused. Utah has seen extremely dry and very hot temperatures this summer and officials say they believe has caused an uptick in human-caused fires.