Firework advisory: Salt Lake Valley fire chiefs say ‘skip a year’ for personal fireworks

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As Utah continues to experience extreme drought conditions, many city officials are urging the public to reconsider using personal fireworks.

On June 24, in partnership with Sandy City Hall, fire chiefs from around the Salt Lake Valley area gather together to warn residents about heightened fire danger this summer and advise citizens to be smart, safe and consider skipping personal fireworks.

“The state of Utah has been placed under an emergency drought order. Temperatures are expected to be extremely high over the next few weeks, if not the rest of the summer,” informs Salt Lake City Fire Chief Karl Lieb.

According to Lieb, Utah’s current conditions are very risky for fireworks and should be avoided.

Those wanting to enjoy fireworks despite the conditions are encouraged to attending local professional firework displays near your area. Local Fourth of July events will include fire personnel on scene and will be ready to go just in case any hazards arise.

“Last year alone, agencies in the Salt Lake Valley responded to over 667 fireworks-related calls. For each call that comes in related to fireworks, there are less crews available to respond in medical emergencies,” Derek Maxfield, West Jordan City Fire Chief shares.

According to firefighters residing in the Valley, resources during the summer are typically stretched very thin as they have many fires littered across the area. With limited resources and crew members, fire officials urge citizens to avoid personal fireworks.

With current drought conditions, fire authorities stress that residential areas also remain at risk; lawn, brush, and trees are all ripe for burning this fire season.

“Nobody wants to be the cause of their neighbors’ home or property being damaged by a fireworks-related fire,” chimes Chris Dawson with the South Jordan City Fire Chief. ” Let’s avoid the risk and avoid personal fireworks this year.”

Some areas in Salt Lake County have completely banned fireworks, click here for an interactive map.