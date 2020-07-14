Firefighters respond to Allen Fire burning near Utah-Colorado border

Update 7/14: The Allen Fire is estimated at 75-100 acres and is burning heavy timber. Several structures still remain threatened because of the flames. Officials are reporting that there is no containment of the fire yet. Crews will be working throughout the day on Tuesday to control the flames.

DAGGETT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters are responding to a new wildfire northeast of Vernal.

The fire is estimated to have burned about 50-60 acres. The fire is burning in timber and is threatening one structure, according to fire officials.

The fire has been dubbed the Allen Fire but the cause of the fire is not yet known.

