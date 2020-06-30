#CanalFire taken from the Cut Off Road in Juab County last night. PC: Casey Sutherland

UPDATE 06/30: As of Tuesday morning, officials say the fire is about 66,000 acres and is only 10 percent contained.

Officials say that the fire was caused by lightning. Four helicopters along with 11 fire engines and ten fire crews are working on containing the flames near Oak City in Millard County.

The evacuation order for residents of Fool Creek and Lemington have been lifted.

UPDATE 06/29: As of Monday morning, officials say the fire is about 30,000 acres with 0 percent containment.

A type 3 Incident management team has taken over in responding to the fire. The crews will be securing the fire line near residents’ homes and addressing hot spots along the fire perimeter. At this no evacuations are in order. The fire that was caused by lightening has affected some structures as outbuildings are lost due to the fire.

UPDATE 06/28: Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox announced Sunday the Canal Fire in Millard County near Oak City has escaped containment.

Strong winds caused the fire to escaped containment, the fire is currently threatening structures. Fool Creek and Leamington are being evacuated.

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters are responding to another wildfire in Millard County Friday.

The fire dubbed as the Canal Fire is estimated at 450 acres and is located north of Oak City, according to fire officials.

Fires are burning across the state including the Traverse Fire in Lehi, the Rock Path Fire in Millard County, and the Volcano Fire in southern Utah.