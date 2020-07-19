Firefighters fight new flames near Flaming Gorge

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A new fire was reported Saturday evening near Dutch John, Utah and Flaming Gorge Reservoir. Around 7:30 p.m., the Cottonwood Fire was reported about a half-mile east of Little Hole Boat Launch on the Green River East of Dutch John.

According to Ashley National Forest, the fire started near Cottonwood Campground, which is a campground along the north side of the Green River. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

As of 9 p.m. Saturday, the fire had grown to 15 acres and is burning in grass and sagebrush. The fire is headed north towards Mann Spring and Goslin Mountain.

One structure and and power-lines are threatened at this time.

Firefighters are currently working along the western flank of the fire. Three engines from Dutch John Volunteer Fire Department, one hotshot crew, and one medium helicopter are assigned to the fire.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.