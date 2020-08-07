Firefighters face challenges while battling Parleys Fire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) The Unified Fire Authority describes the challenges crews are facing while they fight the Parleys Fire.

The fire broke out Thursday just after 6 p.m. along the eastbound I-80 near mile marker 133 prompting mandatory and immediate evacuations for the Mount Aire neighborhood.

Fire officials said there is a “soft opening” of I-80 eastbound and westbound lanes after the highway was closed most of the day to support firefighting operations.

Officials said the incident commander may advise closing the freeway if fire activity increases and air operations proceed.