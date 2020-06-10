Firefighters battle wildfire in Juab County, evacuations lifted

UPDATE 06/12: The Rocky Ridge fire is 100% contained buring 350 total acres.
JUAB COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) -Firefighters are battling a new wildfire west of Rocky Ridge in Juab County.
The fire which has been dubbed the Rocky Ridge Fire is now estimated to have burned over 300 acres. Fire officials say the fire is moving to the southwest away from the community.
Additional resources have been ordered and are responding to the fire. Fire officials say structures are threatened and evacuations have been lifted.
No injuries have been reported as result of the fire.
