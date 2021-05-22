Firefighters battle field fire near Gilbert Meadows

MT. VIEW RANGER DISTRICT, Utah (ABC4) – It is wildfire season and Utah firefighters are currently battling flames near Gilbert Meadows Saturday.

According to Utah Wildfire, the #Lambfire is located near Gilbert Meadows on the north slope of the Uintas and is about 35 acres wide.

Officials say firefighters have been attempting the douse the fire since May 20. About 60% of the fire has been contained since then.

Utah Wildfire tells ABC4 the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

Resources being used to help put out the fire include two Forest Service engines and two sets of firefighter crews.

