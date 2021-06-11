Grass fire sparks in Brigham City

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Crews rushed to the scene of a grass fire in Brigham City, Friday.

Brigham City Fire and police responded to a small grass fire at the John Adams Park this afternoon at approximately 2:40 p.m.

According to officials as crews arrived on scene, it was discovered the fire involved an area along a trail, and damaged a vinyl fence.

Fire authorities say the flames were quickly extinguished by fire personnel and is under investigation.

“We would like to remind the community that fire conditions are high and it takes very little to cause a fire that can quickly grow. As we approach the July holidays, please use good judgment of when and where to use fireworks,” states the Brigham City Fire and Police Department. “Make sure you know if the area you plan to do fireworks is subject to restrictions, as many areas already have restrictions in place.”