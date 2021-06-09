Fire restrictions ordered statewide, effective Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A statewide restriction that tightly limits campfires, smoking, and other activities goes into effect Thursday at midnight.

“With record low fuel moisture, widespread drought conditions, and extreme fire danger, the State of Utah, Department of Natural Resources, Division of Forestry, Fire & State Lands is enacting statewide stage 1 fire restrictions for all state lands and all private lands outside of city/town borders,” a news release reads.

The restrictions apply to all state lands and private lands that fall outside of cities or towns.

The fire restriction order includes:

“No open fires of any kind except within established facilities in improved campgrounds or day-use areas on public lands,” according to the order.

Smoking is also limited to areas that are free from vegetation.

Also banned is “cutting, welding, or grinding metal in areas of dry vegetation,” according to the order.

You also need an approved and working spark arrestor if you’re operating an ATV, motorcycle, chainsaw, or “other small internal combustion engine.”

Those who violate the order could be subject to 6 months in jail or a $1,000 fine.

To full the order can be found below: