Fire personnel to burn 200 slash piles from Neff Canyon Fire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest announced fire crews are going to start burning slash piles from the Neff Canyon Fire.

Personnel from the Salt Lake Ranger District plan to start burning 200 slash piles, accumulated debris from cutting brush or trimming trees, created during the Neff Canyon Fire that turned an estimated 80 acres in early October.

Officials say crews will start burning Friday, November 13th and end November 20, 2020.

The Neff’s Canyon trail will be closed while fire personnel are working in the area.