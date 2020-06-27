Fire crews working to contain Wire Pass fire in Kane County

UPDATE: 06/29 – Fire crews achieved 70-percent containment on the fire, and no movement or growth occurred Monday. The fire is mapped at around 1,580 acres.

UPDATE 06/29: Strong cold front came through Sunday night. Crews expecting to get some relief Monday. Winds still a factor.

UPDATE 06/28: Utah Fire Info the Wire Pass Fire is holding and looking good. There are currently no aircraft on the fire due to high winds, but hand crews and dozer operators are working on the west side of House Rock Valley Road.







Courtesy: Utah Fire Info

KANE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Crews with Utah Fire Info are working to contain a fire in Kane County.

Crews say initial attack fire resources are responding Saturday afternoon. The fire is being called the Wire Pass Fire and is an estimated 1,588 acres and located near Wire Pass Trailhead.

At this time trailheads and power lines are threatened. Officials say hikers in the vicinity of Wire Pass and The Wave are being evacuated.

House Rock Valley Road is now closed. Hikers and campers have or are being evacuated from the vicinity of Wire Pass Trail, Buckskin Trail, The Wave, and Stateline Campground.