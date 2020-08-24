Fire crews work to slow spread of East Fork Fire in Uintas

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters are working to contain a wildfire in the High Uinta Wilderness Area that has spread to more than 2,000 acres.
The East Fork Fire has grown to 2,556 acres. Firefighters were able to begin suppression work on the southern end of the fire. The fire is 0% contained.
The fire started on Aug. 20 after a lightning storm passed through the area. The fire is burning primarily in the High Uintas Wilderness area about 13 miles north of the town Hanna where there are a lot of standing dead trees.
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.