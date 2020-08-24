Fire crews work to slow spread of East Fork Fire in Uintas

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters are working to contain a wildfire in the High Uinta Wilderness Area that has spread to more than 2,000 acres.

🔥 Minimal fire activity on 2,556 acre #EastForkFire today. Firefighters were able to begin suppression work on the southern end of the fire, outside the High Uintas Wilderness. 0% contained. A large area closure is in effect. Closure map and more info → https://t.co/qsXIpI5MKa pic.twitter.com/UbDLmb1MTg — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) August 24, 2020

The East Fork Fire has grown to 2,556 acres. Firefighters were able to begin suppression work on the southern end of the fire. The fire is 0% contained.

The fire started on Aug. 20 after a lightning storm passed through the area. The fire is burning primarily in the High Uintas Wilderness area about 13 miles north of the town Hanna where there are a lot of standing dead trees.