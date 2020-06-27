Fire crews responds to multiple lightning-caused fires near Dinosaur National Monument after recent storm

JENSEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Fire crews from Dinosaur National Monument and the Bureau of land Management Green River Office in Vernal responded to four fires that were spotted on Friday.

The fire reportedly happened after a lightning storm moved across the area on Thursday evening. The largest fire dubbed the “Split Fire” is located in a remote and rocky area at 7000 feet elevation on the north side of the Split Mountain in Utah.

As of Friday afternoon, fire officials say the Split Fire was creeping and smoldering through about one-quarter to one-half acre of patchy grass, brush, and pine needle duff. Because of the fire’s location, and its low potential for spread, the Split Fire is being monitored with no current suppression efforts.

Three other single tree fires were ignited along the Yampa Bench Road in Colorado from this same storm, according to fire officials. Fire crews expect to have those fires all contained by Friday evening.

Fire officials added that visitors may see smoke from the Split Fire if they are visiting the Rainbow Park area of Dinosaur National Monument. There are no closures of roads or trails at this time.