Fire crews respond to lightning-caused wildfire in Beaver county

MINERSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Fire crews are battling a wildfire West of Minersville Sunday.

The Boon Fire is burning in grass and brush and has burned about 200 acres with 0% containment, according to fire officials.

No structures have been treatened as a result of the fire.

Related Content 35 firefighters from Utah deploy to California

Fire officials say 6 air tankers and engines on the ground are responding to the fire with additional resources on the way.

The fire was reportedly caused by lightning.