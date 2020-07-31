Fire crews battle wildfire in Sanpete County, about 40 structures threatened

Wildfires 2020

SANPETE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Multiple agencies are battling a new wildfire Friday.

The fire dubbed as the Hollow fire is located near Indianola in Sanpete County. Fire officials estimate the fire at 35 acres.

Fire officials added that about 40 structures are being threatened by the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

