TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – Fire crews are on scene of a new wildfire in Tooele.

The fire has been dubbed the little pass fire. Officials say the fire has burned about 3000 acres.

Crews say they are making “good progress” working to extingush the fire.

No injuries have been reported a s result of the fire.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.